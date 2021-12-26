Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 127,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Rollins by 16.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

