Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $402,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

SEA stock opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a one year low of $178.80 and a one year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

