Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells $249,900.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 24,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $60,984.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99,000.00.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

