Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

