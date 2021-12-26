SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2,574.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $730,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.