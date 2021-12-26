Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

