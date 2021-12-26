The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price to $60.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.69.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.