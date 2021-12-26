Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, COO James Schaub acquired 93,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

