Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.80.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.