Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

