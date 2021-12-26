State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Exponent worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exponent by 326.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

