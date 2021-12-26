Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,475 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.