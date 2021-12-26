Sigma Planning Corp Sells 258 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

