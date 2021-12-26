Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,450 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

