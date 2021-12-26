Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $40,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $36,000,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,378,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.