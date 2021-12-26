Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,590 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of NOV worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,030 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.