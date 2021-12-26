Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

