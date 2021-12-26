Sigma Planning Corp Takes $434,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.