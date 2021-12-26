Sigma Planning Corp Buys 500 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dycom Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dycom Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

