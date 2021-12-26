WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 877 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of SmartFinancial worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

