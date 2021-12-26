Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

