Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $5,180,915. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

