Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading 1,130.8% Higher

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) shares traded up 1,130.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226.80 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 221.55 ($2.93). 57,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million and a PE ratio of -154.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.94.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.