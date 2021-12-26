Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.71. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

About Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.