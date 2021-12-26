Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 4.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 29,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 132,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

