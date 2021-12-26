Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Up 0.9%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 3,634 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

