Sigma Planning Corp Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.81 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.15 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.