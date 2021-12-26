M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

