Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

SRC opened at $47.14 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

