M&T Bank Corp Has $510,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.