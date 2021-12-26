M&T Bank Corp Buys 787 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

