M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,187 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

KMT opened at $35.57 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

