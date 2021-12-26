Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Raised to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 89,821 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

