Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $410.96 on Wednesday. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $416.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.27.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

