Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DETNF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.