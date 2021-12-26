Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

CADNF opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

