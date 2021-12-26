Oddo Bhf Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Hold

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $370.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $339.67.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

