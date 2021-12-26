Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.00 ($7.87).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.26 ($5.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

