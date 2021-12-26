SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.09 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

