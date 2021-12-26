Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

