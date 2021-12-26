Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $528,591.07 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

