Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

