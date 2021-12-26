M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,001 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.