Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.02 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,350 shares of company stock worth $26,397,084. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

