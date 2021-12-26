Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $585.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $509.35 and a one year high of $685.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.