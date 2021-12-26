Signaturefd LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 136,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.