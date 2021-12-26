M&T Bank Corp Has $560,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

