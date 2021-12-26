CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.23.

Shares of GIB opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.