2,014 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $8,474,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

