Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to “Buy”

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

FLYW opened at $36.53 on Friday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $189,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,750 shares of company stock worth $16,739,711 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

